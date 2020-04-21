Apple launches App Store, Apple Music, Arcade, Podcasts in more countries

Apple has announced that it is launching the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud and Apple Podcasts in more countries around the world.

This includes countries in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Oceania and more.

Apple announced that starting today, even more customers around the world can enjoy many of Apple’s most popular Services. The App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and iCloud are now available in 20 more countries, and Apple Music is available in 52 additional countries.

“We’re delighted to bring many of Apple’s most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “We hope our customers can discover their new favorite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world’s best creators, artists, and developers.”

You can find out more information about the new countries that Apple is launching its services in over at their website at the link below.

