Apple iPhone is top of smartphone market in Q4 2021

According to a recent report by Canalys, the Apple iPhone has regained the top spot of the smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This was apparently thanks to strong demand for the company’s iPhone 13 range of devices which launched in September of 2021.

“Apple is back at the top of the smartphone market after three quarters, driven by a stellar performance from the iPhone 13,” said Canalys Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China, with aggressive pricing for its flagship devices keeping the value proposition strong. Apple’s supply chain is starting to recover, but it was still forced to cut production in Q4 amid shortages of key components and could not make enough iPhones to meet demand. In prioritized markets, it maintained adequate delivery times, but in some markets its customers had to wait to get their hands on the latest iPhones.”

The chart below shows the top players in the smartphone market in the final quarter of 2021 compared to 2022, Apple is first with 23% and Samsung is second with 17 percent.

Worldwide smartphone shipments and growth

Canalys Preliminary Smartphone Market Pulse: Q4 2021 Vendor Q4 2020 market share Q4 2021 market share Apple 23% 22% Samsung 17% 20% Xiaomi 12% 12% OPPO 10% 9% vivo 9% 8% Preliminary estimates are subject to change upon final release

Note: percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Note: OnePlus is included in OPPO shipments from Q4 2021

Source: Canalys estimates (sell-in shipments), Smartphone Analysis, January 2022

You can see the full report over at the Canalys website at the link below, it will be interesting to see if Apple is able to keep the top spot this year.

Source Canalys

