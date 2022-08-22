Apple iPhone 12 repair program extended

Apple has announced that it has extended its iPhone 12 repair program, the program will offer repairs for two models, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro,

This is for owners of these handsets who have had issues with the earpiece on the handset, Apple has now extended the program further, more information is below.

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not part of this program. Choose one of the options below to have your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro serviced. Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. Before service, back up your iPhone to iCloud or your computer. Learn more about preparing your iPhone for service.

If you have had issues with the earpiece on your handset then, you can find out more information about the iPhone 12 repair program over at Apple’s website at the link below.

