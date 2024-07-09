Apple iPad Pro 11 inch vs 13 Inch (Video)

When considering purchasing an Apple iPad Pro, one of the key decisions you’ll face is choosing between the 11-inch and 13-inch models. Both offer exceptional performance and features, but there are notable differences that can impact your decision. The video below from ThisIsE provides an in-depth comparison of the two iPad Pro sizes, as well as the iPad Air, to help you determine which one best suits your needs.

Budget Considerations

The first factor to consider when comparing the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models is the price difference. As expected, the 13-inch model comes with a higher price tag than its 11-inch counterpart. This is due to the larger screen size and, in some cases, increased storage capacity. If budget is a primary concern, the 11-inch iPad Pro may be the more attractive option.

It’s also worth noting that the iPad Air, while not as feature-rich as the Pro models, offers a more affordable alternative. If you don’t require the advanced capabilities of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air could be a suitable choice that saves you money.

In addition to the cost of the device itself, it’s important to consider the price of accessories. Cases, keyboards, and screen protectors designed for the 13-inch iPad Pro tend to be more expensive than those for the 11-inch model. Keep this in mind when budgeting for your new tablet.

Portability

Another crucial aspect to consider is portability. If you plan to use your iPad Pro on the go frequently, the 11-inch model has a clear advantage. Its smaller size and lighter weight make it easier to carry around, whether you’re commuting to work, traveling, or simply moving from room to room at home.

The 13-inch iPad Pro, while offering a larger screen, is notably heavier and less convenient to transport. It may be more suitable for users who primarily use their iPad at a desk or in a fixed location.

The 11-inch iPad Pro weighs approximately 1.03 pounds (466 grams), while the 13-inch model weighs around 1.41 pounds (641 grams).

The 11-inch model measures 9.74 inches by 7.02 inches (247.6 mm by 178.5 mm), compared to the 13-inch model’s dimensions of 11.04 inches by 8.46 inches (280.6 mm by 214.9 mm).

Usability

The size of the iPad Pro’s screen directly impacts its usability for various tasks. Here are some key considerations:

Note-taking and sketching: If you frequently use your iPad for taking notes or sketching, the 11-inch model may be more comfortable to hold and use for extended periods. However, the 13-inch model provides a larger canvas, which can be beneficial for more detailed drawings or when using the Apple Pencil.

Typing and keyboard experience: When paired with a keyboard case, the 13-inch iPad Pro offers a more spacious typing experience, similar to a laptop. The 11-inch model, while still compatible with keyboard cases, may feel more cramped for users with larger hands or those who prefer a roomier keyboard layout.

Multitasking and split-screen functionality: Both iPad Pro models support multitasking and split-screen functionality, allowing you to use multiple apps simultaneously. However, the 13-inch model’s larger screen provides more space for each app, making it easier to work with multiple windows or to view content side by side.

Media consumption: If you primarily use your iPad for watching videos, reading, or browsing the web, the 13-inch model’s larger screen can enhance your viewing experience. The 11-inch model, while still suitable for media consumption, may feel more compact.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models are equipped with Apple’s powerful A12Z Bionic chip, ensuring smooth and responsive operation. They also feature the same high-quality Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology, offering vibrant colors and fluid visuals.

Battery life is another important consideration, and both models deliver impressive results. The 11-inch iPad Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life, while the 13-inch model provides up to 10.5 hours. This slight difference is due to the larger screen size of the 13-inch model.

Specific Use Cases

To further help you decide between the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, let’s explore some specific use cases:

Students: For students, the 11-inch iPad Pro is often the preferred choice. Its smaller size makes it easier to carry in a backpack, and it still provides ample screen space for taking notes, reading textbooks, and completing assignments.

For students, the 11-inch iPad Pro is often the preferred choice. Its smaller size makes it easier to carry in a backpack, and it still provides ample screen space for taking notes, reading textbooks, and completing assignments. Creative professionals: If you’re a designer, artist, or photographer, the 13-inch iPad Pro may be the better option. The larger screen allows for more precise control when using the Apple Pencil, and it provides a bigger canvas for creative work.

If you’re a designer, artist, or photographer, the 13-inch iPad Pro may be the better option. The larger screen allows for more precise control when using the Apple Pencil, and it provides a bigger canvas for creative work. Business users: For business professionals who rely on their iPad for productivity tasks, the 13-inch model’s larger screen can be beneficial. It allows for easier multitasking, and the spacious keyboard layout is more comfortable for extended typing sessions.

For business professionals who rely on their iPad for productivity tasks, the 13-inch model’s larger screen can be beneficial. It allows for easier multitasking, and the spacious keyboard layout is more comfortable for extended typing sessions. Casual users: If you mainly use your iPad for browsing the web, checking emails, and consuming media, both the 11-inch and 13-inch models will suffice. The 11-inch model may be more convenient for casual use due to its portability.

Personal Preferences

Ultimately, the choice between the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro comes down to your personal preferences and priorities. Consider the following factors:

Portability: If you value portability and frequently use your iPad on the go, the 11-inch model may be the better choice.

If you value portability and frequently use your iPad on the go, the 11-inch model may be the better choice. Screen size: If you prioritize a larger screen for creative work, multitasking, or media consumption, the 13-inch model may be more suitable.

If you prioritize a larger screen for creative work, multitasking, or media consumption, the 13-inch model may be more suitable. Budget: If budget is a primary concern, the 11-inch model or the iPad Air may be more attractive options.

In conclusion, both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models offer exceptional performance, features, and capabilities. The decision between them largely depends on your specific needs, preferences, and budget. By considering factors such as portability, usability, and intended use cases, you can determine which iPad Pro size is the best fit for you. Whether you choose the compact 11-inch model or the larger 13-inch variant, you can be confident that you’re investing in a powerful and versatile tablet that will enhance your productivity and entertainment experiences.

Source & Image Credit: ThisIsE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals