7 New Apple Notes & Reminders Features in iOS 26 You Need To Be Using

Have you ever felt like your productivity tools were holding you back instead of helping you move forward? With the release of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Apple has completely reimagined its Notes and Reminders apps, introducing a suite of features that promise to transform how you organize your life. From creating stunning 3D graphs in Notes to enjoying smart task suggestions in Reminders, these updates aren’t just incremental, they’re fantastic. Whether you’re a student juggling deadlines, a professional managing complex projects, or simply someone who loves staying on top of things, these changes are designed to make your workflows smoother and your day-to-day tasks more intuitive.

In this guide, Brooke Tierney takes you through seven standout features that are turning Apple Notes and Reminders into must-have tools for anyone looking to stay productive. You’ll discover how markdown compatibility bridges the gap between Apple’s ecosystem and other platforms, why automatic list categorization in Reminders could save you hours of manual sorting, and how Apple Watch integration makes jotting down ideas as easy as speaking. But that’s just the beginning, these updates are packed with thoughtful details that cater to both casual users and power users alike. As you read on, you might just find the feature you didn’t know you needed but now can’t imagine living without.

iOS 26 Notes & Reminders Updates

What’s New in Apple Notes

Apple Notes has received significant updates that focus on improving its interface, functionality, and integration with other platforms. These changes make the app more versatile and user-friendly, catering to both casual users and professionals.

Refined Interface: The app now features a sleek liquid glass design, providing a modern and polished aesthetic. Key elements like the search bar and menu have been repositioned for easier access, while a dynamic menu bar above the keyboard offers quick access to formatting tools. This streamlined layout makes editing and organizing notes faster and more intuitive.

Markdown Compatibility: Apple Notes now supports importing and exporting notes in markdown format. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who collaborate across platforms or use markdown-based tools, making sure seamless content sharing and editing.

3D Graphing Capabilities: A powerful new feature allows users to create 3D graphs directly within the app. By inputting three-variable equations, you can generate detailed visualizations, customize their appearance, and see real-time updates as you adjust variables. This is especially useful for students, educators, and professionals working with complex data.

Apple Watch Integration: Notes are now accessible directly from your Apple Watch. Using voice dictation, you can quickly jot down ideas, create reminders, or review existing notes without needing your iPhone or iPad. This feature enhances productivity, especially when you're on the move.

What’s New in Apple Reminders

Apple Reminders has also been enhanced with features that focus on intelligent task management and deeper integration with other apps. These updates aim to simplify organization and improve productivity.

Automatic List Categorization: Using Apple's advanced machine learning, the app now categorizes your tasks automatically. For example, grocery items, work assignments, and personal errands are intuitively grouped into separate lists, reducing the need for manual sorting and saving you valuable time.

Control Center Shortcut: A new shortcut for Reminders can be added to your Control Center, allowing you to create tasks instantly. This feature is ideal for quickly capturing ideas or to-dos without navigating through the app, making sure that no task is forgotten.

Smart Suggestions: The app now offers intelligent task suggestions based on your activity in other apps such as Safari, Notes, Messages, and Mail. For instance, if you're reading an email about an upcoming event, Reminders might suggest creating a task to prepare for it. This feature helps you stay organized without requiring constant manual input.

Improved Sharing Features: When sharing content like recipes, meeting notes, or articles to Reminders, the app automatically itemizes the information and links it back to the original source. This ensures that you have all the necessary context readily available, making it easier to act on shared content.

New Apple Notes and Reminders Features Overview

Enhanced Productivity Across Devices

The updates in iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 emphasize Apple’s commitment to creating a cohesive and efficient ecosystem for its users. By integrating advanced features, intelligent tools, and improved cross-device functionality, Apple Notes and Reminders are now more powerful than ever. These enhancements are designed to help you manage your tasks and notes with greater ease, whether you’re working on a single device or switching between your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

With features like markdown compatibility, 3D graphing, automatic task categorization, and smart suggestions, these apps cater to a wide range of needs, from personal organization to professional collaboration. As you explore these updates, you’ll discover tools that not only simplify your workflows but also help you stay focused on what matters most.

