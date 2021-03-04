DIY Apple iMac powered by M1 Silicon

Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip is proving to be in powerhouse and is already included in a small range of Apple devices including the latest Apple MacBook Air and smaller MacBook Pro laptop as well as Apple’s Mac Mini desktop computer. Hopefully Apple will soon unveil new Apple M1 powered iMac system, but if you can’t wait that long you might be interested in a mod created by Luke Miani, who was fitted and Apple Mac Mini inside an old Apple iMac case.

Using an adapter board to add HDMI connectivity to the Apple display Miani stripped down the Mac Mini and has fitted it inside the iMac casing. Check out the video below to see the whole process and the results.

“I’m tired of waiting for the new 2021 iMacs with Apple Silicon processors, so I decided that I’d take matters into my own hands and make my very own Apple Silicon iMac powered by the M1 chip. And this is a real iMac, not just a monitor! It’s… the iMac mini! In this video I’ll show you how to build a DIY iMac with Apple Silicon at home! It’s super cheap and easy!”

Source : Luke Miani : 9to5Mac

