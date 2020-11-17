Apple HomePod Mini gets unboxed (Video)

The new Apple HomePod Mini is now available to buy, this is Apple’s second HomePod smart speaker and also their most affordable model.

Now we have an unboxing video of the new HomePod Mini from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the device and some of its features.

The HomePod Mini is smaller than the standard HomePod and it features and Apple A5 chip, the device can be used on its own or two can be paired together for stereo speakers.

The new smaller HomePod is now available to buy in the US for $99 and the UK for £99, although delivery times are showing 5 to 6 weeks in both stores.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

