Eve Outdoor Cam Apple HomeKit security camera

Eve has added a new Apple HomeKit outdoor security camera to their range in the form of the aptly named Eve Outdoor Cam, exclusively designed for Apple HomeKit Secure Video. The new outdoor security camera has been specifically created to keep your data secure and is equipped with a flood light, infrared motion sensor and night vision.

The Eve Outdoor Cam allows you to receive notifications on your iPhone when any activity is detected enabling you to take action and record every motion automatically. The outdoor security camera is capable of distinguishing between people and pets and allows users to choose different settings depending on whether you’re at home or away. The new Apple HomeKit outdoor security camera will start shipping on April 5, 2022 and is priced at $250.

Apple HomeKit outdoor security camera

“Eve Outdoor Cam exclusively supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video, enabling you to securely store activity detected by Eve Outdoor Cam in iCloud. Using on-device intelligence, Apple TV or HomePod can determine when a person, animal, vehicle, or package is present before securely storing the recording in iCloud for you.”

“A 10-day recording history is available to view in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. HomeKit Secure Video requires iCloud+ (not included). iCloud+ with 50 GB storage supports one camera, iCloud+ with 200 GB storage supports up to five cameras, and iCloud+ with 2 TB storage supports an unlimited number of cameras. Camera recordings don’t count against your iCloud+ storage limit.”

“Combining elegant aesthetics with technology designed to safeguard privacy, Eve Outdoor Cam goes beyond legacy surveillance camera concepts with their conspicuous looks and manufacturer clouds”, says Jerome Gackel, CEO, Eve Systems. “Eve Outdoor Cam embodies what Eve stands for: beautiful, connected home products that set the standard for privacy-first smart homes.”

Eve Outdoor Cam specifications

Apple HomeKit Secure Video with 1080p/24fps H.264 Video and 157° field of view

Infrared night vision

Infrared motion detection: 100°, up to 9 m / 30 ft. m / ft. mounting height

Two-way communication with built-in microphone and speaker

IP55 Certified

Three-axis camera angle adjustment

Flood light with ultra-strong light boost

Status LED

Power: AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n)

Dimensions: 170 x 65 x 76 mm (H x W x D) / x x 3 in

“Whenever something is up, Eve Outdoor Cam will send a notification to the user’s iPhone. Using the on-device intelligence of Apple TV or HomePod, it can record every motion automatically or distinguish between people, vehicles, pets, and packages.

Eve Outdoor Cam packs a 1080p/24fps H.264 camera with superior infrared night vision and a huge 157° field of view into a discreet yet distinctive enclosure. Its sleek body is protected by a matte black metal frame with elegantly rounded edges. Opaque white glass dominates the front, and the wall mount combines a robust, three-axis hinge with an ultra-compact socket.”

Source : Eve

