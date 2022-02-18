Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.3

Apple recently released iOS 15.3.1, the update came not long after the release of iOS 15.3 and now it has been revealed that Apple has now stopped signing iOS 15.3.

What this means is that if you have updated your device to the iOS 15.3.1 version then you will no longer be able to downgrade your iPhone to iOS 15.3.

The iOS 15.3.1 software update included some important security fixes, once Apple releases one of these updates it normally stops signing the previous version.

That means that you can no longer downgrade your iPhone to the previous version once you have updated, this is what Apple has done with iOS 15.3.

Apple is also working on iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, these are both in beta with the third beta of each being released recently. These updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and the iPad.

Some of the new features in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are Universal Control for the iPad, this allows you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are side by side. You can easily switch between the two devices.

There is also an update for Apple’s Face ID software that allows you to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask, this feature will work on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

If you have not installed the iOS 15.3.1 software update on your iPhone it is recommended that you install it as it has some important security updates.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: EmShuvo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals