Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3

Apple recently released their new iOS 14.4 software update, this update comes with some important security updates, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 14.3.

This means that if you have already upgraded to iOS 14.4, you will no longer be able to downgrade to iOS 14.3.

There are a number of security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited in the previous version and this is one of the reasons that Apple has stopped signing the previous version of iOS.

The iOS 14.4 software update also comes with some new features including support for smaller QR codes and also some new camera updates for the iPhone 12 range.

If you have not already updated your iOS device to iOS 14.4 it is recommended that you update as soon as possible. This can be done by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source MacRumors

