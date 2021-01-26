Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ feature shown off on video

Apple has added its new ‘Time to Walk’ feature to its Apple Fitness+ subscription service, for the Apple Watch.

Time to Walk is basically a range of audio stories that you can listen to on your AirPods or wireless headphones whilst walking. The video below from MacRumors gives us a look at this new Time to Walk feature for the Apple Watch.

So far there are only four episodes available including an episode from Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba.

Apple Fitness+ requires a subscription which cost $9.99 a month, it is alos available as part of the Apple One subscription service.

