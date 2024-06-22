New Apple Final Cut Pro Apps for iPad and Mac

Apple has announced significant updates to its renowned video editing software, Final Cut Pro, for both iPad and Mac. The new versions, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8, bring a host of innovative features designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows for video professionals.

Key Takeaways Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 uses the M4 chip for up to 2x faster rendering.

Supports up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW.

New Live Multicam feature allows wireless connection and preview of up to four cameras.

Final Cut Camera app offers manual control of camera settings.

Supports external projects for more storage flexibility.

Apple Pencil Pro integration for precise control of Live Drawing tools.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 introduces AI features like Enhance Light and Color, and Smooth Slo-Mo.

New organizational tools improve post-production workflows.

Free updates for existing users; new pricing for new users.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is designed to take full advantage of the new iPad Pro’s M4 chip, offering up to 2x faster rendering speeds and supporting up to 4x more streams of ProRes RAW compared to its predecessor. This makes it an ideal tool for video professionals who need to work on the go without compromising on performance.

Live Multicam and Final Cut Camera

One of the standout features of Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 is the new Live Multicam functionality. This feature allows users to wirelessly connect and preview up to four cameras simultaneously. By using a combination of iPhone and iPad devices, users can have a director’s view of each camera and manually control their preferences through the all-new Final Cut Camera app. This app also functions as a standalone recording tool, offering manual adjustments for focus, shutter speed, ISO, and more.

External Projects and Apple Pencil Pro Integration

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 now supports external projects, a highly requested feature that provides more storage flexibility. Users can create new projects or open existing ones without consuming internal storage space. Additionally, the software supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which offers precise control of Live Drawing tools and quick access to brushes and settings through barrel roll and squeeze gestures.

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8: AI-Driven Enhancements

Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 introduces several AI-driven features that aim to make video editing more efficient and intuitive. The software uses the Neural Engine in Apple silicon to bring new capabilities like Enhance Light and Color, which automatically adjusts video for optimal color correction, and Smooth Slo-Mo, which intelligently blends video frames for the highest-quality slow-motion effects.

Improved Organizational Tools

The latest update also includes new organizational tools that enhance post-production workflows. Users can now assign custom names to color corrections and video effects in the inspector, search for and navigate to clips with missing media or effects in the timeline index, and perform text-based timeline searches using information like reel, scene, and camera angle.

Pricing and Availability

Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 are now available as free updates for existing users. For new users, Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 can be purchased on the App Store for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year. Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8 is available on the Mac App Store for a one-time purchase price of $299.99 (U.S.).

For those interested in exploring more about Apple’s ecosystem, the company offers a range of other professional tools and software that integrate seamlessly with Final Cut Pro. These include Logic Pro for audio production, Motion for motion graphics, and Compressor for advanced encoding. Each of these tools is designed to work together, providing a comprehensive suite of applications for creative professionals.

By staying updated with the latest advancements in Apple’s software, users can ensure they are leveraging the most powerful tools available for their creative projects.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals