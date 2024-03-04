Apple expands its Self Service Repair program for the Mac

Apple has announced that it is expanding its Self-Service Repair program for the Mac, the program now covers models of the MacBook Pro and iMac that are powered by the Apple M3 processors.

Apple has said that from March the new Self Service Repair program will be available in the US for the M3 powered versions of the Apple iMac and the Apple MacBook Prop laptops, you can see more details below.

Apple is also making Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair available for MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 in the US early next month. Launched late last year for iPhone and Mac, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions give customers the same ability as Apple Authorised Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.

In addition, Apple is updating the System Configuration process for all Mac models to streamline the repair process and make it more efficient. Mac users will no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed. The updated process will become available early next month in all countries where Self Service Repair is supported.

You can find out more information about the new Macs that have been added to the Apple Self-Service Repair Program over at Apple’s website at the link below.

