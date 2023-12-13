Apple Self Service Repair expands and receives new diagnostics process

Apple has announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program, which provides repair manuals and genuine Apple parts to consumers and independent repair shops. The program now covers iPhone 15 models and recent Macs powered by Apple’s new M2 chips. Apple also introduced a new diagnostic tool called Apple Diagnostics for Apple Self Service Repair.

Self Service Repair originally launched in April 2022 for the iPhone 12, 13, and third-generation SE. With the latest expansion, it now covers all iPhone 15 models, including the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max.

On the Mac side, Self Service Repair has added support for models powered by Apple’s new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. This includes the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, as well as the Mac mini, Mac Pro tower, and Mac Studio desktops. The less expensive MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chips are not currently supported.

Apple has also expanded the do-it-yourself repair service to 24 additional European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. It’s now available in a total of 33 countries.

New Diagnostics Tool

Alongside the Self Service Repair expansion, Apple introduced Apple Diagnostics for the repair service. This is a new troubleshooting tool that provides the same diagnostic functionality used by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Apple Diagnostics allows users to run tests on device components like the battery, camera, and logic board. The tool provides detailed information to pinpoint exactly which parts need to be replaced to get a device functioning properly again. Apple says this will allow Self Service Repair customers to “quickly and reliably” determine issues.

Apple Diagnostics is currently only available in the U.S., with a planned expansion to Europe in 2024.

Apple Self Service Repair

Apple considers the repair service as part of its broader commitment to provide more repair options to device owners. The program lets experienced technicians access official Apple repair manuals and certified parts and tools. Previously, that level of access was restricted to authorized Apple repair centers.

Customers who use Self Service Repair can complete repairs with confidence that they are using quality replacement parts designed specifically for their devices. The program also allows more flexibility to businesses and schools that previously had to rely on outside repair shops.

For those without repair expertise, visiting an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider is still encouraged as the “safest and most reliable way” to get service. But Self Service Repair grants more autonomy to those with the skills and desire to handle device repairs independently.

Over the past three years, Apple says it has nearly doubled its third-party repair network to include over 4,500 Independent Repair Providers. When combined with over 5,000 official Apple Authorized Service Providers, the tech giant now has a global repair network with over 100,000 active technicians. This remains the preferred repair channel for most consumers. However, skilled technicians now have more options to obtain official Apple parts and information via Self Service Repair.



