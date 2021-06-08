New Apple developer tools introduced, Xcode Cloud, Xcode 13, SharePlay and more

As well as announcing a wealth of new features to the range of different operating systems including the new macOS Monterey, iPadOS, WatchOS 8 and more, Apple has also introduced new developer tools and technologies to help you create even better applications. Apple also introduced Xcode Cloud designed to enable developers to access multiple tasks and tools required to build, test, and deliver apps using powerful cloud services, “enabling individual developers and teams to be more productive and provide great apps to their users” says Apple.

“We’re thrilled to provide our developer community with powerful new tools and technologies to help create even more compelling and higher-quality apps, while engaging with their users in all new ways through the App Store,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “With the robust set of tools included in Xcode Cloud, continuing innovation in the Swift programming language, a wide range of new APIs, and even more ways to reach users — Apple’s platforms have never been stronger.”

– Xcode 13 adds powerful new team development features that are perfect for working with Xcode Cloud, as well as with GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab collaboration features.

– With SharePlay, popular apps like Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, TikTok, and Twitch are building new types of shared experiences for users on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.1

– Third-party video-calling apps can take advantage of the latest FaceTime enhancements, including Voice Isolation, Wide Spectrum Audio, and Portrait mode.

– Messaging apps including Slack and WeChat can now share user status in conversations; apps like Uber Eats can have Siri announce incoming messages; and new Notification APIs enable high-priority and communication notifications from apps like Chase Mobile and Zomato to break through Do Not Disturb or a Focus.

– New camera APIs allow for better fused images and add the ability to capture high-quality stills and 1080p video in the same session.

– Apple Watch developers like Breakpoint Studio, Pandora, Qardio, and more are now creating new app experiences that offer a deeper level of customization, and are more responsive to their users’ environment.

To learn more about the new Xcode Cloud service and updates to the App Store, Swift, Augmented Reality, Graphics and Games and more jump over to the official Apple Newsroom by following the link below.

Source : Apple

