Apple Developer app redesigned for Apple WWDC 2021

In conjunction with announcing this years Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC 2021 will once again be a free online event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apple has also updated its official Apple Develope‪r‬ app in preparation for this years Apple WWDC 2021 event. The Apple Developer app is has been created to provide a source for developer stories, news, and educational information, and is also the best place to experience WWDC 2021 event. Providing the following features :

• Stay up to date on the latest technical and community information.

• Browse news, features, developer stories, and informative videos.

• Catch up on videos from past events and download them to watch offline.

New in the latest Apple Developers app is

• A new UI designed for macOS.

• Discover, which helps you catch up on the latest stories, news, videos, and more.

• WWDC, where you can find everything you’ll need for the conference.

• A new browse interface, where you can search for existing sessions, videos, articles, and news.

• The option to download and favorite content to read or watch later.

To download and install the latest Apple Developers app

