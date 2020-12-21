Apple closes around 100 Stores in the USA due to COVID-19

Apple has closed almost 100 of their retails stores in the USA due to rising cases of COVID-19, this includes all of the company’s retail store in California.

The company has said that these stores are temporarily closed and some of them are letting customers pick up orders and also genius bar appointments.

Apple has said that all of these stores will be closed until at least after the holidays, they have also closed some of their stores in Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico and now the UK.

Many of the Apple stores in the UK in places like London, all of Wales and all of Scotland are now closed due to recent lockdown restrictions that have been introduced.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals