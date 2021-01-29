Apple CEO Tim Cook condemns Facebook’s business model

Apple has made it clear how it stands on user privacy, it puts the privacy of its users first before itself, Facebook on the other hand is the complete opposite, its business is built on using user information and tracking everything that people do online.

Apple recently spoke out about user privacy and now their CEO, Tim Cook has gone even further and basically condemned Facebook’s business model.

Tim Cook recently spoke at the EU data protection conference CPDP and this is what he had to say about how companies like Facebook use our data.

“As I’ve said before, if we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold, we lose so much more than data, we lose the freedom to be human. And yet, this is a hopeful new season, a time of thoughtfulness and reform.”

He did not actually mention Facebook by name, but it is clear that he is talking about how Facebook and companies like use peoples data.

If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are no choices at all, it does not deserve our praise, it deserves reform.

He also went on to say:

Too many are still asking the question, “how much can we get away with?” when they should be asking “what are the consequences?”

Apple recently announced changes to iOS that will alert people on how their apps and data are use, Facebook really does not like this as it lets people choose whether or not they will allow Facebook to track them.

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are trying to say that Apple is doing this to further their own interests, which in reality is not true, they are doing it to protect their users and customers from companies like Facebook who track what you do all around the web.

Personally I can see the argument between Facebook and Apple continuing, it kind of reminds me of when Apple decided that Adobe Flash was not good for users or their devices and look what happened to them. I wonder if the same will happen for Facebook, they certainly are worried as Apple’s new privacy changes could end up costing them billions in lost revenue.

Source Apple Insider

