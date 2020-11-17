Apple celebrating 40 anniversary in Ireland

Apple has announced that it is celebrating 40 years since it launch its manufacturing facility in Ireland.

Apple launched its Ireland operation in Cork back in 1980 and Cork now also houses Apple’s European HQ.

The story of Apple in Ireland began in 1980 with a single manufacturing facility and 60 employees.

Fast-forward to today, and Ireland is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees and a sprawling campus in the city of Cork. As Apple celebrates its 40th anniversary in Ireland, the original manufacturing facility has expanded and is now part of a campus that includes AppleCare, Operations, Logistics, and a variety of other teams staffed by a diverse group of employees representing over 90 nationalities. Cork also serves as Apple’s European headquarters, supporting customers across the continent and beyond.

