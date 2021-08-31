Apple buys classical music streaming service Primephonic

Apple has made another acquisition, this time it is the classical music streaming service Primephonic and the company plans to use the service with Apple Music.

Apple will be adding Playlists and more to Apple Music, you can see below what Apple have planned for the service.

With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

You can find out more details about apple’s plans for classical music on their Apple Music platform over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

