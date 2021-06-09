Apple has announced that their new Spatial Audio feature is now available on Apple Music, the feature was announced last month.

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is now available on Apple Music and Apple has added these high end audio features at no extra cost.

First there was mono, then stereo, and now there’s Spatial Audio. Spatial is an immersive experience with sound moving around you in different directions. We have only had that kind of experience before in cinema. Have you ever wondered how that would work with music? I have.

I first got the opportunity to listen to Spatial Audio on AirPods; I was confused at first. “Does this really work on AirPods? When do I get my car and go to some kind of listening room with special speakers?” And they were like, “No, no — just press play.”

You can find out more details about the Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos feature for Apple Music over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

