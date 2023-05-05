Apple Arcade gets 20 new games (Video)

Apple is adding 20 new games to Apple Arcade and they have released a promo video for the games which you can see below. The range of new games coming to the iPhone and iPad include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, Cityscapes: Sim Builder and more.

You can see a list of the 20 new games that are launching on Apple Arcade below, you can find out more information on each individual game over at Apple’s website at the link below.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families.”

New games:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

It certainly looks like there are some interesting games added to Apple Arcade with these new releases, you can find out full information on all of the new releases at the link below.

