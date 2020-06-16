Apple App Store supported $519 billion in billings and sales in 2019

Apple has announced that its App Store supports $519 billion in billings and sales in 2019, this takes into account sales of physical goods as well as digital goods.

Apple says that around $413 billion of this was physical goods, $61 billion in digital goods and services and around $45 billion on in app advertising.

“The App Store is a place where innovators and dreamers can bring their ideas to life, and users can find safe and trusted tools to make their lives better,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In a challenging and unsettled time, the App Store provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation, helping people adapt quickly to a changing world. We’re committed to doing even more to support and nurture the global App Store community — from one-developer shops in nearly every country to businesses that employ thousands of workers — as it continues to foster innovation, create jobs, and propel economic growth for the future.”

Of course all of these figures are estimates, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals