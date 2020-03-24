Apple App Store is coming to 20 more countries this year

Apple has announced that they wiull be expanding their App store to 20 more countries around the world this year.

At the moment the app store is available in 155 countries and this will be expanded by a further 20 before the end of 2020.

Thanks to the creativity and innovation of developers like you, the App Store has become much more than the world’s safest marketplace. It’s grown into a vibrant platform with great apps that influence culture and change lives, with over half a billion visitors each week. This wide-reaching platform has helped generate over $155 billion in developer earnings — just from sales of apps and in-app purchases. Today, the App Store gives you the opportunity to connect with users in 155 countries or regions. We’re pleased to announce that the App Store will expand even farther this year with upcoming support for 20 new countries, allowing you to increase your impact and grow your business in new markets.

You can find out more information about Apple’s expansion of their app store to 20 more countries over at their developers website at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals