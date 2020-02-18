Apple announces revised earnings for March quarter due to coronavirus

Apple has announced that its earnings for the March quarter will be affected by the coronavirus, the company has issued an investor update for the quarter.

The company has said that the outbreak of the virus in China has affected demand for their iPhones and other devices and also production and supply of the handsets.

The first is that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated. The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues. These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.

Apple has said that outside of China demand for their devices remains strong and in line with what they had predicted.

Source Apple

