Apple announces 2020 Apple Design Awards winners

Apple has announced winners of its 2020 Apple Design Awards, there are a total of eight winners this year.

The winners for apps include Darkroom, from Bergen Co., Looom, by iorama.studio, Shapr 3D, from Shapr 3D ZRT, StaffPad, from StaffPad Ltd..

And for games the winners are “Sayonara Wild Hearts,”, “Sky: Children of the Light,”, “Song of Bloom,”, “Where Cards Fall,”.

“Every year, app and game developers demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship and we’re honoring the best of the best,” said Ron Okamoto, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “Receiving an Apple Design Award is a special and laudable accomplishment. Past honorees have made some of the most noteworthy apps and games of all time. Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, the winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple, too.”

