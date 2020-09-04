Apple AirTags trackers expected to launch in October

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Apple AirTags and now it looks like they could be launching soon.

According to a recent report, the new AirTags will launch in October, this is when Apple is also expected to launch their new iPhone 12 handsets.

The new AirTags are expected to work with Apple’s Find My app which will allow you to find things that have the tags attached to. This will work in a similar way when you use the app to find your iPhone or iPad.

References to these new tracking devices were previously found in Apple’s iOS and we are expecting them to launch next month at Apple’s iPhone press event.

It is not clear as yet on how much Apple will charge for their new trackers, we suspect that they will probably charge a premium over the likes of Tile and other devices.

Source MacRumors

