Apple AirTags may be waterproof and feature magnetic charging

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Apple AirTags trackers which are going to be similar to Tile devices and can be used to track a wide range of things.

Now it looks like we have some more information on the new AirTags, the devices are said to be waterproof and will apparently use magnetic charging like the Apple Watch to charge.

The Apple Watch uses a magnetic wireless charging to charge and this will apparently also be used for the new AirTags.

The last thing we heard about Apple’s new tracking devices was that they would be coming some time in Q3, they are not expected to launch next month along with the new iPhone 9.

As soon as we get some more information about the new AirTags and some actual photos of the devices, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

