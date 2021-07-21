OMNI TRKR Apple Airtag bike tracker mount

Cyclists looking to take advantage of the new Apple AirTag tracker to monitor their bike but have had difficulty finding a suitable location to store the circular iOS tracker on their bike. Maybe interested in a new design called the OMNI TRKR created by Steven Blue. After experiencing similar problems trying to store and secure an Apple AirTag to his bike, the OMNI TRKR casing was born.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $25 or £19 (depending on current exchange rates). If the OMNI TRKR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the OMNI TRKR Airtag bike tracker mount project checkout the promotional video below.

“Have you ever had a bike stolen or worry every time you leave it outside for a quick errand? Do you want to make sure you always know where your bike is at all times? Support me in bringing the OMNI TRKR to market and getting rid of bike theft!”

“I tried everything from duct tape under the seat to an internal stash spot in the down tube but all these methods left me with an AirTag rattling off my bike or bouncing around inside my bike. I moved to the drawing board to create my own solution that would house the Apple AirTag. After countless nights and weekends tinkering around with designs – I came up with a solution that not only discretely can house the Apple AirTag but also can house a Tile Mate or the Chipolo One/One Spot. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Airtag bike tracker mount

Source : Kickstarter

