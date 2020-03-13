Apple AirPods shipments could increase 50 percent this year

The Apple AirPods are a very popular device, Apple has seen increased sales in these devices over the last 12 months and this is expected to continue throughout 2020.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Apple could see and increase in sales and shipments of their AirPods of around 50 percent in 2020, they could end up selling around 90 million units of the device this year.

Shipments of Apple’s AirPods are expected to surge 50% on year to 90 million sets in 2020, according to sources at suppliers engaged in the supply chain.

Apple is expected to increase its range in 2020, there are rumors of a new Lite version of their Pro model and also some new over the ear headphones a well. What started out as an accessory for Apple has ended up becoming one of their popular devices.

