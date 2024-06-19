Apple AirPods rugged Cyber FlickLock Case

ESR has recently unveiled its latest rugged AirPod case for extra protection, in the form of the Cyber FlickLock Case. This new AirPod Case features ESR’s exclusive FlickLock safety lock design enhancing both security and usability. The case lid is designed with a total of 7 strong magnets on the upper and lower sides, providing a powerful magnetic strength of 1480 g. The entire body is crafted from resilient TPU + PC materials, fortified with Air Guard corners that offer dual-layer shock absorption. This design provides robust drop-proof protection, safeguarding AirPods from everyday impacts.

Key Takeaways Exclusive FlickLock safety lock design

1480 g magnetic strength with 7 strong magnets

Resilient TPU + PC materials with Air Guard corners

Automatic magnetic opening mechanism

Durability tested for over 20,000 uses

MagSafe compatibility for efficient wireless charging

Clip for ultimate portability

Easy-press button for quick pairing

Accessory kit with a cleaning brush

Accessing earbuds has never been easier. The Cyber FlickLock case features an automatic magnetic opening mechanism enabled by the staggered alignment of magnets, allowing users to simply slide and pop open the lid with one hand. ESR’s rigorous testing guarantees durability, withstanding over 20,000 uses, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Advanced MagSafe Compatibility

Experience the convenience of fast, efficient wireless charging with the built-in magnets on the back of the Cyber FlickLock case. With an extra magnet and a sleeker back case, it can be charged via the Apple Watch charging module as well as the iPhone and AirPods charging modules.

Ultimate Portability and Usability

Designed for users on the go, the Cyber FlickLock case includes a clip that allows it to be attached anywhere, keeping AirPods secure and easily accessible. Pairing AirPods is even easier; just press the easy-press button at the back of the case, and they’ll connect as quickly as uncased AirPods. It also includes an accessory kit with a cleaning brush, designed for easy use and maintenance.

Pricing and Availability

The ESR Cyber FlickLock Case for AirPods is available now at a competitive price point, making it an affordable yet premium option for AirPod users. Customers can purchase it directly from ESR’s official website or through authorized retailers. The case is available in multiple color options to suit different tastes and preferences. Additionally, ESR offers a sleek and stylish alternative, the Pulse FlickLock case, which features the same upgraded FlickLock safety lock but comes in a streamlined design and vibrant color options.

Conclusion

ESR’s Cyber FlickLock case isn’t just an average accessory; it’s a leap forward in AirPod protection. Combining rugged durability, user-friendly design, and advanced charging capabilities, this case is set to become the top choice for AirPod users seeking superior protection and convenience.

For those interested in exploring more about AirPod accessories, ESR also offers a range of other products that might be of interest, including the Pulse FlickLock case and various charging solutions. These products are designed to complement the Cyber FlickLock case, providing a comprehensive suite of accessories for the modern AirPod user.



