Apple AirPods Max in every color unboxed (Video)

Apple’s new AirPods Max come in a range of colors, these include Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Green and Pink. The headphones are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date and retail for $549.

Now we have a video from Unbox Therapy, where every color of the new AirPods Max headphones get unboxed.

We have already seen some reviews of the new AirPods Max and they appear to have decent sound, what does seem to be unpopular about them is that the case that they come with and its interesting design.

The new AirPods Max are now available to buy, although you will have to wait a while as Apple’s website are showing delivery for them in February. It looks like these new headphones could end up being a popular device for Apple.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

