Apple Airpod Max headphone charger

If you already own a pair of Apple’s new AirPod Max headphones and are searching for a convenient desktop charger, you may be interested in a new headphone charging stand aptly named the Max Stand created by the team at Floating Pixels from Heidelberg, Germany.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $90,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 18 days remaining. Available in a variety of different colours to suit your chosen Apple AirPod Max headphone finish, a small charging adapter is used to make a connection between stand and headphones when docked.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Max Stand campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Max Stand headphone charger project watch the promotional video below.

“Simply pick up your AirPods to start listening, and easily place them back on Max Stand when done. On the stand, they are charged wirelessly via a magnetic connector, and displayed in style.”

“You can easily pick up your Apple AirPod Max with one hand and place them backjust as easily. They simply glide onto the stand and stay put safely. No fiddling around with a case, just a small stand on your sideboard, desk, or nightstand.”

“Your AirPods Max charge automatically when you put them on the stand. You never have to worry about charging again. Simply insert a tiny connector into your AirPods lightning port once and leave it there.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the headphone charger, jump over to the official Max Stand crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

