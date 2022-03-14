Apocalypse Dark Horse Bronco gets an extra axle

Apocalypse Manufacturing has taken the nearly impossible to find new Ford Bronco and converted it into a highly customized vehicle. The Bronco is called Dark Horse, and the most significant change is that the vehicle has six wheels with an extra axle.

Adding the extra axle stretches the Bronco length to 225 inches. The modifications don’t stop at adding an extra axle. Dark Horse also adds an upgraded suspension with a 4.0-inch lift. Apocalypse also tweaks the twin-turbo V6 under the hood to produce 400 horsepower. Squeezing that much power out of the V-6 engine required new software, larger injectors, increased boost pressure, and adding a new exhaust system.

The roofline was revised to add two additional side windows and a new rear window. The vehicle also has a small truck-like bed for carrying gear. The massive custom 37-inch tires roll on custom wheels. A custom interior rounds out the transformation. Pricing is a mystery.

