AOC unveils three new professional monitors from £269

AOC has this week introduced three new high-resolution monitors to its range of professional monitors in the form of the The AOC Q32P2 and U32P2, available to purchase priced at £269 and £379, respectively, together with the AOC U28P2A which will be available next month during April 2021 priced at £329.

The Q32P2 features a flat 31.5” IPS panel with QHD resolution. Perfect for professionals and home offices, it ensures ultimate comfort and maximum productivity with its 180° swivel, its Low Blue Light technology, and the USB hub. With 2560 x 1440 resolution, Quad HD (QHD) offers superior picture quality and sharp imagery that reveals the finest details. The widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio provides plenty of space to spread out and work, plus allows you to enjoy games or movies in their original size.

“AOC’s P2 series represents the brand’s offer for professional business users seeking to increase productivity in their workflow. Whether used for working remotely or in an office, these displays’ features cover all of the essential requirements and much more. Offered in 22″, 24″, 27″, 28″, 32″ and 34” display sizes, the majority of P2 series monitors are equipped with IPS panels, which are color accurate and support wide viewing angles. The displays also feature ergonomic stands and flexible connectivity, with some models accepting USB-C input.

The 31.5″ U32P2 is equipped with a punchy, high-contrast (3000:1) VA panel with a 3840 x 2160 native resolution, also offering wide viewing angles (178°). The wide-gamut panel is also perfectly suited for digital editing tasks (119% sRGB, 88% AdobeRGB coverage). With its 4 ms GtG response time, the pixel responsiveness is fast, while the Adaptive-Sync support eliminates any tearing. Due to its powerful specs, the U32P2 also gives room for occasional, casual gaming on the side.

The U32P2 has a slick appearance with a 3-side frameless design that hides the inner bezels when the display is off. It also supports AOC’s VESA-P2 bracket, which enables users to easily attach a mini-PC such as an Intel NUC directly to the stand of the monitor, essentially creating a standalone all-in-one system. The U32P2 comes with two 3 W speakers and VESA 100 mount capability and features two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection.”

Source : TPU : AOC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals