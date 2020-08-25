AOC launches four new G2 curved gaming monitors

AOC has announced that it is expanding its G2 gaming monitors range with four new curved gaming monitors.

These new curved gaming monitors will be available in 23.8 inches models C24G2AE and C24G2U as well as the 27 inch models C27G2AE and C27G2U.

All four monitors will come with a Full HD VA Panel and a 1500R curvature, support for AMD FreeSyn Premium and a 165Hz refresh rate.

AOC’s G2 series quickly became many gamers’ first choice of gaming monitors upon its launch last autumn, thanks to the attractive price tag and well-balanced specifications. Now, the line-up is becoming even more comprehensive, offering four new curved models with a 165 Hz refresh rate. All models offer slim bezels with subtle red accents, resulting in a modern-looking partner in crime for any gamer’s desk.

The monitors are equipped with contrast-rich (3000:1 native contrast for 24” models and 4000:1 for 27” models) VA panels. The combination of vivid colours, a high refresh rate and a 1500R curvature result in a great immersion that draws gamers deep into the game world. The 178/178° viewing angles of the monitors make sure the colour and contrast shift from oblique angles is as low as possible. Moreover, when used in a multi-monitor setup, the monitors’ slim bezels and their curvature provide for a seamless super-wide combination, great for simulation or racing games.

You can find out more information about the new AOC G2 gaming monitors over at AOC at the link below, they will go on sale in September and prices will start at €199.

Source AOC

