AnyBackup can charge and backup your iOS and Android mobile devices seamlessly from $29

AnyBackup launched via Kickstarter this month is a new small pocket sized device that can only charge your iOS and android devices thanks to its 100W Super Fast Charge technology but also helps you backup your precious data, photographs and more. Early bird pricing is available from just $29 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during October 2020.

“You don’t want to lose your important photos, videos, documents, and other ﬁles saved on your devices. Besides, you’re tired of being pushed to pay for cloud-based subscriptions that are ﬁlled up all too fast, required internet fees, and left you little control for your privacy. “

“So, we created Anybackup an auto-backup device unlike any other on the market. We ‘ve made sure it ﬁts your new phone, is integrated with an Apple MFi chip. This product backs up data not only from your phone but also from 3rd-party platforms. It also supports fast charging while automatically backing up data and facilitates unlimited storage. Oh yeah, and it’s super easy to use and transport.”

“AnyBackup is capable of reading, backing up, transferring, and restoring your documents, contacts, photos, videos, and data from all the popular social media channels. AnyBackup is capable of fast charging your phone and automatic backing up your files, all at the same time. AnyBackup is compatible with the newest device released as well as older models. Here is a list of some of the most popular supported models.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals