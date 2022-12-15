Another look at watchOS 9.2 (Video)

Apple released a range of new software updates this week. This included watchOS 9.2 for the Apple Watch, iOS 16.2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.2 for the iPad, and macOS Ventura 13.1 for the Mac.

We previously got to have a look at a video of the new watchOS 9.2 software and now we have another video.

The new video is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at what is included in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software.

This update came with a range of performance improvements and also some bug fixes, plus various new features. Here are the release notes from Apple:

watchOS 9.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Outdoor Run workout now automatically detects when you arrive at a running track and provides track specific metrics

– Race Route lets you compete against your previous performance in Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, and Outdoor Wheelchair Workouts

– New custom Kickboxing algorithm in the Workout app for more accurate metrics

– Noise app displays when environmental sound levels are reduced while wearing AirPods Pro (1st generation) and AirPods Max with active noise cancellation

– Family Setup users can be invited to the Home app to control HomePod speakers and smart home accessories, and unlock doors with home keys in Wallet

– Accessibility support to visualize when Siren is in use on Apple Watch Ultra

– Improved response time and accuracy of hand gesture controls for AssistiveTouch and Quick Actions

– Crash Detection optimizations on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

– Fix for bug that causes display of incorrect watch time immediately after dismissing an alarm in Sleep Focus

– Fix for bug causing interruptions to mindfulness sessions

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





