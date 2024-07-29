Another Look At iOS 18 Beta 4 (Video)

Apple has released iOS 18 Beta 4, bringing a wealth of new features, improvements, and enhancements aimed at elevating the user experience and bolstering system stability. This update introduces a range of changes across various aspects of the operating system, including the fitness app, flash UI, RCS support, iCloud settings, camera settings, app library, control center, iPhone mirroring, and CarPlay wallpapers. The beta version showcases a more polished and stable performance, with Apple expected to maintain a consistent weekly release schedule for upcoming updates.

Fitness App: Introducing a New Splash Screen for Update Details

The fitness app in iOS 18 Beta 4 now features a brand new splash screen that provides users with comprehensive details about the latest updates. This addition serves to keep you well-informed about the newest enhancements and functionalities, empowering you to fully leverage the app’s capabilities for your fitness tracking needs. The splash screen offers a clear and concise overview of the changes, ensuring that you never miss out on any important improvements.

Flash UI: Now Available on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iOS 18 Beta 4 expands the Flash UI to encompass the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, guaranteeing a unified and seamless user interface across Apple’s latest devices. This expansion ensures that users of the newest iPhones can enjoy the same intuitive and visually appealing interface as those on other supported models. The consistent user experience across devices enhances usability and reduces the learning curve when switching between different iPhone models.

RCS Support: Expansion to Spain and the UK, Enhanced Stability in the US

With iOS 18 Beta 4, RCS support has been extended to users in Spain and the United Kingdom, while also improving stability for users in the United States. This expansion enables a broader range of users to take advantage of the rich communication features offered by RCS, such as high-resolution photo sharing, read receipts, and enhanced group messaging capabilities. The improved stability in the US ensures a more reliable and seamless messaging experience for users in that region.

iCloud Settings: Quick Access Option for Efficient Management

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a convenient quick access option within the iCloud settings, allowing you to manage your cloud storage and settings with greater efficiency. This new feature streamlines your workflow by providing swift access to essential iCloud management tools, saving you valuable time and effort. With just a few taps, you can now easily review and adjust your iCloud settings, ensuring optimal use of your cloud storage space.

Camera Settings: Preserve Your Preferred Settings with New Control Menus

The camera settings in iOS 18 Beta 4 now feature new preserve settings for control menus, allowing you to maintain your preferred camera configurations between sessions. This addition ensures a consistent photography experience by remembering your chosen settings, eliminating the need to repeatedly adjust controls each time you launch the camera app. Whether you have specific preferences for exposure, focus, or other parameters, the preserve settings option keeps your camera ready to capture the perfect shot.

App Library: Discreet Icon for Hidden Apps

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a discreet icon for hidden apps within the App Library, enhancing your ability to manage your app collection effectively. This update allows you to maintain a clean and organized home screen by tucking away less frequently used apps, while still providing easy access to them when needed. The discreet icon ensures that your hidden apps remain accessible without cluttering your main app grid, promoting a more streamlined and personalized device experience.

Control Center: Updated Glyphs for Enhanced Usability

iOS 18 Beta 4 brings updated glyphs to the Control Center, providing a clearer and more intuitive interface for managing device settings. These new icons offer improved visual cues, making it easier to identify and access the various controls available within the Control Center. With the updated glyphs, you can quickly and confidently adjust settings such as brightness, volume, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more, streamlining your device management experience.

iPhone Mirroring: Resizable Windows for Enhanced Flexibility on Mac

With iOS 18 Beta 4, iPhone mirroring now offers resizable windows when connected to a Mac, providing users with greater flexibility and customization options. This feature allows you to adjust the size of the mirrored iPhone display on your Mac screen, allowing you to optimize the viewing experience based on your preferences and the task at hand. Whether you need to focus on a specific app or multitask with multiple windows, the resizable mirroring feature enhances your productivity and convenience.

CarPlay: Personalize Your In-Car Display with New Wallpapers

iOS 18 Beta 4 introduces a collection of new wallpapers for CarPlay, allowing you to personalize your in-car display like never before. These fresh wallpaper options offer a range of visually appealing designs and themes, allowing you to create a unique and inviting atmosphere within your vehicle. Whether you prefer bold and vibrant colors or subtle and sophisticated patterns, the new CarPlay wallpapers cater to various tastes and styles, making your driving experience more enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing.

Stability and Performance: A More Polished and Reliable Experience

iOS 18 Beta 4 delivers significant improvements in overall stability and performance, resulting in a more polished and reliable user experience. Apple’s development team has diligently worked on refining the operating system, addressing bugs, and optimizing various aspects to ensure a smoother and more responsive interface. With these enhancements, you can expect fewer crashes, quicker app launches, and a generally more stable environment across your iOS devices.

Release Schedule: Weekly Updates for Continuous Improvement

Apple is expected to maintain a consistent weekly release schedule for upcoming iOS 18 beta versions, with the next update anticipated to arrive in the last week of July. This regular cadence of updates demonstrates Apple’s commitment to continuously refining and enhancing the operating system based on user feedback and ongoing development efforts. By providing frequent updates, Apple ensures that users have access to the latest features, bug fixes, and performance optimizations, leading to an ever-evolving and improving iOS experience.

iOS 18 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing mission to deliver an unparalleled mobile operating system experience. With a wide array of new features, improvements, and enhancements, this update caters to the diverse needs and preferences of iOS users worldwide. From the expanded Flash UI and RCS support to the new preserve settings in camera controls and the discreet icon for hidden apps, iOS 18 Beta 4 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

Moreover, the improved stability and performance of this beta version underscore Apple’s dedication to providing a seamless and reliable operating system. As the company continues to release weekly updates, users can look forward to a constantly evolving and refining iOS experience, with each iteration bringing forth new possibilities and enhancements.

As you explore the features and improvements offered by iOS 18 Beta 4, you can rest assured that Apple remains committed to delivering a best-in-class mobile operating system that empowers you to make the most of your iOS devices. Whether you’re a long-time iOS user or new to the platform, this update promises to elevate your experience and provide you with the tools and capabilities needed to stay connected, productive, and entertained in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



