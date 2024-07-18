Another Look at iOS 18 Beta 3.5

Apple has recently released the first public beta for iOS 18, along with a re-release of the iOS 18 developer beta 3.5. This update brings a range of performance improvements and feature changes, including both additions and removals, aimed at enhancing the user experience and optimizing the operating system’s functionality. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on the new beta.

Smoother Performance and Improved Compatibility

One of the primary focuses of the iOS 18 Beta 3.5 update is to enhance the overall smoothness of the operating system. Users can expect a more fluid experience when interacting with the Control Center and notifications. The navigation throughout the OS has been optimized, ensuring a seamless user experience across various aspects of the platform.

Moreover, this update improves compatibility with older devices, such as the iPhone XR and iPhone Xs. By addressing performance issues and optimizing the OS for these models, Apple aims to extend the longevity and usability of its older devices, ensuring that users can continue to enjoy a smooth and efficient experience even on previous-generation iPhones.

Streamlining the Messaging Experience

In the iOS 18 Beta 3.5 update, Apple has made some notable changes to the messaging features. The company has removed sticker and Memoji sticker reactions from the Tapback menu in Messages. This decision was made to streamline the messaging experience and focus on the core functionality of the app.

Additionally, the emoji size in the Tapback menu has been reverted to its original dimensions. This change addresses user feedback and aims to enhance visual consistency within the Messages app, ensuring that emojis appear in a more familiar and intuitive size.

Personalization and Dynamic Visuals

iOS 18 Beta 3.5 introduces exciting new customization options for users who enjoy personalizing their devices. The update brings new settings for the clock in the Solar System wallpaper, allowing users to customize the clock color according to their preferences. This feature adds a touch of individuality to the device, allowing users to make their iPhones truly their own.

Furthermore, the update introduces an adaptive glyph feature that changes the clock color based on the time of day. This dynamic visual element provides a visually appealing and engaging experience, with the clock color shifting to match the changing light throughout the day.

Potential Bug in the Notes App

It is worth noting that there is a rumored bug in the iOS 18 Beta 3.5 update that may activate the Apple Image Playground UI within the Notes app. While this issue has not been widely reported or replicated, it is something users should be aware of as they explore the new features and improvements in this update. As with any beta release, it is essential to keep in mind that bugs and glitches may occur, and reporting them to Apple can help improve the final release.

The iOS 18 Beta 3.5 update reflects Apple’s commitment to refining the user experience and optimizing the performance of its mobile operating system. By focusing on both new functionalities and the removal of less popular features, Apple continues to evolve its iOS platform to meet the ever-changing needs and expectations of its users. As the company moves forward with the development of iOS 18, users can look forward to further improvements and innovations that will enhance their mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



