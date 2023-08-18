Another look at iOS 17 beta 6 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 6 for the iPad, watchOS 10 Beta 6 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 17 beta 6 for the Apple TV, we previously saw a video of the latest iOS 17 beta in action and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at the new iOS 17 beta 6 software that was released earlier this week, let’s find out some more details about this new beta.

Apple released the sixth beta of iOS 17 a week after the fifth beta was released, prior to this release these new beta were being released every two weeks, Apple has stepped up their release schedule ahead of launch.

We are expecting the iOS 17 software update to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range iof smartphones, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

The latest beta of IOS 17 is now available for developers to download, Apple also released a new public beta earlier this week as well, you will need to sign up to Apple’s public beta testing program to try this out.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



