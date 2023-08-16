iOS 17 beta 6 and iPadOS 17 beta 6 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 17 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 6 for the iPad, these new betas come a week after the previous betas, before this Apple was releasing new betas every two weeks.

The new iOS 17 beta 6 and ipadOS 17 beta 6 brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, the update also comes with various performance improvements and bug fixes, and more.

iOS 17 will introduce a new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe voicemails in real-time when someone is leaving one for you, this is then shown on your display and you can choose whether or not you would like to answer the call. There are also updates for Widgets which will now be more interactive, plus updates to Apple Health, Maps, Photos, and much more.

The new iOS 17 beta 6 and ipadOS 17 beta 6 are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta sometime soon as well.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, rumors have suggested that Apple will announce their new iPhones at a press event on the 12th of September. As soon as we get some details on when these new software updates will be released by Apple, we will let you know.

Source Apple



