Another look at IOS 17.2 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.2 Release Candidate for the iPhone, they also released the iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate for the iPad, the watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of iOS 17.2 in action and now we have another video this one is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 17.2, lets find out more details about this update.

Here are the official release notes from Apple.

This update introduces Journal, an all-new way to reflect on life’s moments and preserve your memories. This release also includes Action button and Camera enhancements, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

Journal

– Journal is a new app that lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your wellbeing

– Journaling suggestions make it easy to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments you can add to your journal

– Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on key moments in your life

– Scheduled notifications help you keep a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and time you choose

– Option to lock your journal using Touch ID or Face ID

iCloud sync keeps your journal entries safe and encrypted on iCloud

Action Button

– Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language

Camera

– Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro

– Improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Messages

– Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top-right corner

– Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

– Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji

– Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather

– Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

– New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

– Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

– Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice

– AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together

– Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

– Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

– A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen and while in StandBy

– Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

– New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

– Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity

– Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models

– Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is expected to release its IOS 17.2 software update to everyone next week, this should be the same version as the Release Candidate, assuming that no issues are found in this version.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals