Another look at iOS 17.2 beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 for the iPad, we are expecting the Release Candidate versions of these new beta this week.

Are you curious about what the latest iOS 17.2 Beta 4 brings to the table? As an iPhone user, you’ll be pleased to know that this update is packed with intriguing features and essential bug fixes. Let’s dive into what’s new and what it means for your Apple experience. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at the most recent beta.

Apple will roll out a significant improvement to the spatial audio setup in iOS 17.2. The update simplifies the face scanning process, ensuring a more accurate and immersive audio experience with your AirPods. This is particularly exciting for audiophiles who crave precision in sound quality.

If you’ve been longing for more personalization, iOS 17.2 answers your call. You now have the ability to change default alert sounds for various applications. This long-awaited feature brings a new level of personalization to your device, allowing you to tailor your notifications to your liking.

Addressing some persistent issues, the update includes fixes for problems with AirDrop, Apple Music, and personal hotspot connections. If you’ve been facing glitches with these services, the update should offer a smoother, more reliable user experience.

We are expecting the final version of Apple’s iOS 17.2 to land later this month, possibly next week if the Release Candidate lands this week and no issues are found with its release, as soon as we get details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



