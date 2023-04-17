Another look at iOS 16.5 beta 2 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad, watchOS 9.5 beta 2, tvOS 16.5 beta 2 for the Apple TV and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16.5 in action and now we have another video. The latest video is from Zollotech and it gives us some more information on what is coming to the Mac in this software update.

As we can see from the video, the iOS 16.5 beta 2 update brings some new features to the iPhone, it also includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. One of the new features that is coming in this software update is a new Sports section for Apple News.

The iOS 16.5 software update also brings new features for Siri, you will be able t use voice commands with Siri for screen recording on your iPhone, you will be able to ask Siri to start and stop a screen recording on your iPhone.

We are expecting Apple to release the third beta of iOS 16.5 this week, the software should be released tomorrow, and the final version of iOS 16.5 should land either around the end of April or at the start of May. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





