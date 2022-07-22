Another look at iOS 15.6 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad, we previously got to have a look at the software and now we have another video.
The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 15.6 software update and the changes that it brings to the iPhone.
As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this latest iOS release, as well as
IOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.
- TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward
- Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available
- Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail
- Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
The new iOS 15.6 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update.
Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch