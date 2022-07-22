Another look at iOS 15.6 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 15.6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad, we previously got to have a look at the software and now we have another video.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 15.6 software update and the changes that it brings to the iPhone.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this latest iOS release, as well as

IOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 15.6 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

