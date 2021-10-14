New Anker Soundcore Frames offer immersive listening

Anker has introduced its newly upgraded Soundcore Frames designed to provide users with an immersive audio listening experience with a choice of multiple frame styles. Soundcore Frames features noise reducing microphones and can be easily paired with a phone, tablet or computer to take calls or participate in online meetings from anywhere. In addition, Soundcore Frames come with a private listening mode that can help reduce audio leakage when on a call.
“Up till now the emerging audio eyewear space has been pretty dull with only limited design choices,” says Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “With our new Soundcore Frames we hope to reset things, bringing a more stylish audio listening experience to the market.”
Soundcore Frames will be available to purchase during the middle of next month November 2021 priced at $200 in the United States or £150 and the United Kingdom, €180 throughout Europe and CAD$249 and Canada. Anker is also making available additional frame models via Soundcore.com in the coming weeks with prices starting from $49.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, €49.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $59.99 CAD in Canada.
Anker Soundcore Frames specifications
Frequency response: 20~20kHz
Drivers (speakers): 4 (2 per side)
Size of Drivers / Material: 25 mm x 8 mm (main); 8 mm diameter (rear) / PET
Battery Type / Capacity: Lithium Polymer / 110mA (x2)
Playtime / Talk Time / (Normal mode): 5.5 hours @ 60% Volume / 5 Hours
Fast Charging Time: 10 mins = 1.5 hours
Charging Cable: Magnetic charging cable with USB
Bluetooth Version: 5.2
IP / IPX Rating: IPX4
Control Type: Touch / Swipe / Voice
Compatible with voice assistants
Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC
On-Ear Wearing Detection
10 frame options including prescription, polarized and blue-light filtering lenses
Source: Soundcore
Source : Anker
