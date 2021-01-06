Android 11 One UI 3.0 lands on the Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung has started to roll out their Android 11 One UI 3.0 software update for the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones.

So far the update has been released to the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G, the update is also expected to be made available for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones shortly.

The Android 11 One UI 3,0 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Galaxy S10 handsets.

This is the first stable release of the OS for the S10 range of devices and you can install it from the Settings menu on your device.

Source Sammobile

