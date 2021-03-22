Android 11 and OneUI 3.1 land on the Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung has released the Android 11 and OneUI 3.1 software update for another of its smartphones, the Galaxy A80.

The Android 11 and One UI 3.1 software update has started to be released to the handset in some European countries.

This includes France so far, it is expected to be released in some more countries shortly. The update also includes Google security updates for the month of March 2021 and will probably also include some security updates from Samsung.

The software comes with the version number A805FXXU5DUC7 and you can check to see if it is available for your device from the settings menu on the handset.

Source Sammobile

