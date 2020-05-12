Android 10 lands on the Motorola Razr

Motorola has announced that it is releasing the Android 10 software update for their Motorola Razr smartphone.

The Android 10 software update brings a range of new features to the Razr and the update has been rolled out as an over the air update.

Motorola razr’s innovative hardware ushered a new era of smartphones on the forefront of the foldable revolution. But hardware isn’t the only area of focus – we know software can bring unlimited benefits to this new form factor, too. That’s why we created a state-of-the-art software experience with our totally unique Quick View display, enabling a new way of interacting with your phone.

Razr owners love razr’s utility, versatility, and ability to keep them in the loop without pulling them away. Razr’s upgrade to Android™ 10 provides a streamlined new look and feel while significantly improving and expanding the Quick View display functionality, providing an unparalleled foldable experience built on consumer feedback.

The update is being released globally for the Motorola Razr and you can find out more information about it at the link below.

Source Motorola

